What's on your ballot? Here's a guide to help you navigate Tuesday's election

Voters will go to the polls today to not only decide who the next Houston mayor will be but also determine the fate of transportation and school bonds and 10 state constitutional amendments.

We're here to help you navigate the most pressing issues and decisions on the ballot with this guide:

KPRC holding phone bank with League of Women Voters

On Tuesday at KPRC, the League of Women Voters Houston is providing volunteers for an election day phone bank. Call takers are answering voter questions about polling locations and other voting issues.

It runs from 6 a.m.-7 p.m. in the lounge at KPRC.

You can reach the phone bank by calling English at 713-778-8920 or Spanish at 713-778-8930.

Voters in Texas will find 10 propositions on their ballots when they head to the polls. Each proposition is a proposed amendment to the Texas Constitution. This story breaks all of them down.

One proposed amendment on the ballot — Proposition 4 — would make it more challenging for future state lawmakers to impose a personal income tax. Here's what you need to know about how it would work.

Houston-area voters will also vote on various local races and bonds, county bonds and school district bonds. One bond in Conroe would fund more than $650 million in school improvements. We've explained all of those significant items here.

Those for and against a plan for Houston's transit system to borrow $3.5 billion have made their closing arguments to voters who will make the final decision. What you need to know.

Twelve candidates are battling it out to be the next mayor of the city of Houston. Sitting Mayor Sylvester Turner, Tony Buzbee, Bill King and Dwight Boykins are the top four contenders in the contentious race to lead the country's fourth largest-city. See how much they raised.

What you can expect from us tonight

We'll have results online as soon as they are available on click2houston.com as well as a webcast featuring discussion of the issues and results and a blog with a local political analyst, all on our website. And we'll of course be reporting in depth on the election on our 10 p.m. newscast.



