Texas voters supporting amendment that will make it harder to impose a personal income tax

Stephen Maturen/Getty Images

Texas voters are saying yes to making it more challenging for future state lawmakers to impose a personal income tax.

Early voting results are showing 72 percent of voters are supporting the amendment.

The specific language of the amendment reads like this: “The constitutional amendment prohibiting the imposition of an individual income tax, including a tax on an individual’s share of partnership and unincorporated association income.”

Texas is one of seven states without a state income tax. Proposition 4 prohibits the Legislature from enacting any individual income tax. That means the only way it could be put before voters in the future would be as a constitutional amendment.

Those who supported the proposition said it was necessary to keep a lid on taxes and believed it was important to send a message that the Lone Star State is committed to maintaining a business-friendly, low-tax economy.

Those against the amendment said it was unnecessary because the mechanism to create an income tax is already cumbersome.

The majority of state amendments are getting support from voters in early voting numbers. Prop 1 is the only one to be trailing.

Here are the results for all other state amendments on the ballot

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.