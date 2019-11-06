LIVE: Harris County clerk discusses 12-hour delay for election results after polls closed Tuesday

The Harris County Clerk is expected to hold a press conference Wednesday afternoon after there was a 12-hour delay in declaring unofficial election results after polls closed Tuesday evening.

The clerk's office had previously announced that the results would take longer than usual this year after a late change from the Secretary of State's Office. The change required police officers to escort ballot boxes from more than 700 polling locations to the central counting station to be tallied.

In previous years, the ballot boxes would be sent to 10 counting locations and the tallies would be sent electronically.

The Harris County Clerk's office issued a statement in the early hours of Wednesday morning to say a county attorney advised that their old system was legal.

"We are disappointed that we were not able to use the same system we utilized for the May election, the same system used by my predecessor in the last November election," officials wrote in the statement.

