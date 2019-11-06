Harris County clerk says they resorted to natural disaster contingency plan on election night

The Harris County Clerk said her office had to resort to a "natural disaster contingency plan" to tally votes because of a last-minute edict from the secretary of state's office. This resulted in a 12-hour delay in declaring unofficial election results after polls closed Tuesday, she said.

The county clerk, Dr. Diane Trautman said her office became aware of a memo from Secretary of State Ruth Hughs' Office five days before the election. The memo itself was dated Oct. 23, after early voting had already begun.

The memo required police officers to escort ballot boxes from more than 700 polling locations to a central counting station to be tallied. In previous years, the ballot boxes were sent to 10 counting locations and the tallies would be sent electronically.

Trautman said her office tried to get a waiver from the secretary of state's office but it was denied. As a result, her team resorted to a contingency plan that had been created in the event of an emergency.

Late Tuesday night, Trautman's office issued a statement standing by the system they'd used previously.

"We are disappointed that we were not able to use the same system we utilized for the May election, the same system used by my predecessor in the last November election," officials wrote in the statement. On Wednesday, Trautman maintained her stance.

When pressed on why she thought Hughs had sent the last-minute mandate, Trautman conceded that her motivations may have been political.

"It would seem to be some kind of political pressure was put on them to backtrack everything they had told us," Trautman said.

