Early voting dates for December runoff election announced

A sign directs voters to an early voting location in Houston on Nov. 2, 2018.

HOUSTON - Several races that weren't decided on Election Day will need to be decided during a second round of voting next month.

Candidates who did not receive 50% plus one vote on Tuesday will face their nearest competition during the runoff election Dec. 14.

Early voting for the runoff will be held from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Dec. 2-7, from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Dec. 8 and from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Dec. 9-10.

RELATED: View results from Election Day

Those who don't vote during early voting can vote from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Dec. 14.

One of the biggest questions voters will decide during the runoff is who the next mayor of Houston will be. Incumbent Sylvester Turner received 46% of the vote on Election Day, while attorney Tony Buzbee, the runner-up, received 28%.

For more information about where to vote or how to apply for a mail-in ballot, go to HarrisVotes.com/VotingInfo.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.