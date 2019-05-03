Election results for May 4, 2019

HOUSTON - Elections are being held this weekend to decide local government leadership, school board trustees, approval of school bonds, and more.
Below you’ll find a list of contested races occurring in thirteen counties in Southeast Texas along with the links to election results.
HARRIS COUNTY
City of Humble
Mayor
City of Pasadena
Councilmember – District A
Councilmember – District B
Councilmember – District C
Councilmember – District E
Councilmember – District F
Councilmember – District G
Councilmember – District H
City of South Houston
Mayor
Alderman, Position 1
Alderman, Position 2
Alderman, Position 3
Alderman, Position 4
Alderman, Position 5
City of West University Place
Proposition A – Mayor & Council Terms
Proposition B, C, & D – Charter changes
Channelview ISD
Proposition A - $195,400,000 bonds for school buildings and school buses
Cypress-Fairbanks Independent School District
Proposition A - $1,762,000,000 bonds for school buildings and school buses
Goose Creek Consolidated Independent School District
Proposition A - $335,725,000 bonds for school buildings and school buses
Trustee, Single-Member District 3
Trustee, Single-Member District 6
Trustee, Single-Member District 7
Humble Independent School District
Trustee, Position No. 2
Trustee, Position No. 6
Pasadena Independent School District
Trustee, Position 5
Trustee, Position 6
Trustee, Position 7
KATY
(The city of Katy and Katy ISD’s election results will come directly from each entity.)
City of Katy
Mayor
City Council, Ward B
Katy ISD
Trustee, Position 1
BRAZORIA COUNTY
Alvin Independent School District
Trustee Position 4
Trustee Position 5
Angleton Independent School District
Trustee Position 1
Brazosport Independent School District
Proposition A - $267,000,000 bonds for school buildings and school buses
Columbia-Brazoria Independent School District
Trustee, Position 3
Danbury Independent School District
Trustee, Position 6
Trustee, Position 7
Pearland Independent School District
Trustee Position 5
Trustee Position 6
Trustee Position 7
Sweeny Independent School District
Proposition A - $28,000,000 bonds for school buildings and school buses
City of Alvin
Councilmember At-Large, Position 2
City of Angleton
Council Position 4
City of Brazoria
Council Position 1
City of Brookside Village
Council At Large Positions
City of Clute
Council Ward B
Municipal Judge
Propositions A through G – Various city charter amendments
City of Freeport
Mayor
City Council Position D
City of Iowa Colony
Mayor
Council Position 3
Village of Jones Creek
Alderman at Large Positions
City of Oyster Creek
Mayor
Alderman, Position 2
City of Pearland
Councilmember, Position No. 1
Councilmember, Position No. 5
Proposition A - $28,498,000 bonds for drainage
Proposition B - $34,816,000 bonds for street reconstruction
Proposition C - $2,500,000 bonds for parks and recreation facilities and equipment
Proposition D - $12,876,000 bonds for animal services shelter
Proposition E - $1,300,000 bonds for fire department fire training building
City of Richwood
Council, Position 2
Council, Position 3
Proposition A - $4,000,000 bonds for water and wastewater facilities
Special Sales Tax Reauthorization
Amendments A through V – Various city charter amendments
Village of Surfside Beach
Alderman Positions
City of Sweeny
Mayor
CHAMBERS COUNTY
Anahuac Independent School District
Trustee Position 1
FORT BEND COUNTY
Fort Bend Independent School District
Trustee, Position 3
Trustee, Position 5
Trustee, Position 7
Lamar Consolidated Independent School District
Trustee, District 4
Trustee, District 5
Trustee, District 7
Needville ISD
Trustee, Position 1
Stafford Muncipal School District
Trustee At Large Positions
City of Arcola
Council Members At-Large
City of Beasley
Proposition – Sales & Use Tax
City of Kendleton
Councilman, Position 3
City of Meadows
Alderman, Place 4
City of Needville
Mayor
Alderman Positions
City of Richmond
Commissioner, Position 4
City of Rosenberg
Mayor
Council, At-Large Position 1
Council, At-Large Position 2
Proposition A - Sales and use tax
City of Simonton
Proposition – Sales & Use Tax
City of Stafford
Mayor
Councilmember, Position 1
City of Sugar Land
Council Member, District 1
Council Member, District 2
Council Member, District 4
Village of Pleak
Proposition – Sales & Use Tax
GALVESTON COUNTY
College of the Mainland
Board of Trustees, Position 4
Texas City Independent School District
Trustee, District 2
Dickinson Independent School District
Trustee, District 5
City of League City
Proposition A - $73,000,000 for flood protection and drainage improvements
Proposition B - $72,000,000 for streets, roadways, and mobility improvements
Proposition C – ¼ cent sales tax referendum
City of Friendswood
Councilmember, Position 6
City of Galveston
Proposition A – Extend paid parking along the Seawall
City of Dickinson
Council Member, Position 2
Council Member, Position 6
Proposition A – continue existing ¼ cent sales tax
City of Kemah
Mayor
Council Member, Position 4
City of Santa Fe
City Council, Place 1
City Council, Place 4
City of Hitchcock
Mayor
Commissioner, District 1
Commissioner, District 2
City of Bayou Vista
Alderman, Position 2
Alderman, Position 4
City of Clear Lake Shores
Councilmembers
City of Jamaica Beach
Alderman Positions
GRIMES COUNTY
Town of Anderson
Mayor
Alderman Positions
Sales tax increase
City of Plantersville
Alderman Positions
Anderson Shiro CISD
Trustee, Position 7
LIBERTY COUNTY
City of Ames
Mayor
City Council Position, No. 3
City Council Position, No. 5
Cleveland ISD
Trustee Position 4
Trustee Position 5
Proposition A - $250,000,000 bonds for school facilities
City of Dayton
Council Member Position 4
Dayton ISD
Trustee Position 2
City of Hardin
Mayor
City of Liberty
Council Members
Special Election Council Member
MATAGORDA COUNTY
City of Bay City
Mayor
Council, Position 3
Council, Position 4
Council, Position 5
Propositions A, B, & C – Charter changes
Bay City ISD
Trustee, Position No. 1
Trustee, Position No. 3
Palacios Independent School District
Trustee, Place 3
Proposition A - $9,000,000 bonds for facilities maintenance, transportation, and more
MONTGOMERY COUNTY
Conroe Independent School District
Proposition A - $807,000,000 bonds for school buildings and school buses
Magnolia Independent School District
Trustee, Position 1
Trustee, Position 2
Trustee, Position 3
Montgomery Independent School District
Trustee, Position 6
Trustee, Position 7
City of Magnolia
City Council, Position 2
City Council, Position 3
City of Montgomery
City Council, Place 3
City Council, Place 5
City of Shenandoah
City Council, Position 2
City of Willis
Mayor
City Council, Position 5
Proposition A - Annexation Rule
Propositions B through M – Various Amendments to City Charter
Town of Woodloch
Alderman, Position 1
Alderman, Position 2
POLK COUNTY
City of Onalaska
Councilmen, Full Term
Proposition A – Legal sale of all alcoholic beverages
City of Corrigan
Councilperson Place 1
Councilperson Place 3
Leggett Independent School District
Proposition A - $2,000,000 bonds for school buildings and school buses
SAN JACINTO COUNTY
Coldspring-Oakhurst Consolidated Independent School District
Trustee, Position 3
Trustee, Position 4
WALLER COUNTY
City of Brookshire
Mayor
Alderman, Position 1
Alderman, Position 2
City of Prairie View
City Council, Position 1
City Council, Position 2
City Council, Position 3
City of Hempstead
Councilmember, Position 3
Councilmember, Position 4
Councilmember, Position 5
Hempstead Independent School District
Board of Trustees, Position 1
Board of Trustees, Position 2
Board of Trustees, Position 3
WHARTON COUNTY
Louise Independent School District
Proposition A - $10,000,000 bonds for school buildings and new school buses
City of El Campo
Council, District 3
City of Wharton
Councilmember, District 1
Councilmember, At Large, Place No. 5
