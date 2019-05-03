Election results for May 4, 2019

HOUSTON - Elections are being held this weekend to decide local government leadership, school board trustees, approval of school bonds, and more.

Below you’ll find a list of contested races occurring in thirteen counties in Southeast Texas along with the links to election results.

HARRIS COUNTY

City of Humble

Mayor

City of Pasadena

Councilmember – District A

Councilmember – District B

Councilmember – District C

Councilmember – District E

Councilmember – District F

Councilmember – District G

Councilmember – District H

City of South Houston

Mayor

Alderman, Position 1

Alderman, Position 2

Alderman, Position 3

Alderman, Position 4

Alderman, Position 5

City of West University Place

Proposition A – Mayor & Council Terms

Proposition B, C, & D – Charter changes

Channelview ISD

Proposition A - $195,400,000 bonds for school buildings and school buses

Cypress-Fairbanks Independent School District

Proposition A - $1,762,000,000 bonds for school buildings and school buses

Goose Creek Consolidated Independent School District

Proposition A - $335,725,000 bonds for school buildings and school buses

Trustee, Single-Member District 3

Trustee, Single-Member District 6

Trustee, Single-Member District 7

Humble Independent School District

Trustee, Position No. 2

Trustee, Position No. 6

Pasadena Independent School District

Trustee, Position 5

Trustee, Position 6

Trustee, Position 7

KATY

(The city of Katy and Katy ISD’s election results will come directly from each entity.)

City of Katy

Mayor

City Council, Ward B

Katy ISD

Trustee, Position 1

BRAZORIA COUNTY

Alvin Independent School District

Trustee Position 4

Trustee Position 5

Angleton Independent School District

Trustee Position 1

Brazosport Independent School District

Proposition A - $267,000,000 bonds for school buildings and school buses

Columbia-Brazoria Independent School District

Trustee, Position 3

Danbury Independent School District

Trustee, Position 6

Trustee, Position 7

Pearland Independent School District

Trustee Position 5

Trustee Position 6

Trustee Position 7

Sweeny Independent School District

Proposition A - $28,000,000 bonds for school buildings and school buses

City of Alvin

Councilmember At-Large, Position 2

City of Angleton

Council Position 4

City of Brazoria

Council Position 1

City of Brookside Village

Council At Large Positions

City of Clute

Council Ward B

Municipal Judge

Propositions A through G – Various city charter amendments

City of Freeport

Mayor

City Council Position D

City of Iowa Colony

Mayor

Council Position 3

Village of Jones Creek

Alderman at Large Positions

City of Oyster Creek

Mayor

Alderman, Position 2

City of Pearland

Councilmember, Position No. 1

Councilmember, Position No. 5

Proposition A - $28,498,000 bonds for drainage

Proposition B - $34,816,000 bonds for street reconstruction

Proposition C - $2,500,000 bonds for parks and recreation facilities and equipment

Proposition D - $12,876,000 bonds for animal services shelter

Proposition E - $1,300,000 bonds for fire department fire training building

City of Richwood

Council, Position 2

Council, Position 3

Proposition A - $4,000,000 bonds for water and wastewater facilities

Special Sales Tax Reauthorization

Amendments A through V – Various city charter amendments

Village of Surfside Beach

Alderman Positions

City of Sweeny

Mayor

CHAMBERS COUNTY

Anahuac Independent School District

Trustee Position 1

FORT BEND COUNTY

Fort Bend Independent School District

Trustee, Position 3

Trustee, Position 5

Trustee, Position 7

Lamar Consolidated Independent School District

Trustee, District 4

Trustee, District 5

Trustee, District 7

Needville ISD

Trustee, Position 1

Stafford Muncipal School District

Trustee At Large Positions

City of Arcola

Council Members At-Large

City of Beasley

Proposition – Sales & Use Tax

City of Kendleton

Councilman, Position 3

City of Meadows

Alderman, Place 4

City of Needville

Mayor

Alderman Positions

City of Richmond

Commissioner, Position 4

City of Rosenberg

Mayor

Council, At-Large Position 1

Council, At-Large Position 2

Proposition A - Sales and use tax

City of Simonton

Proposition – Sales & Use Tax

City of Stafford

Mayor

Councilmember, Position 1

City of Sugar Land

Council Member, District 1

Council Member, District 2

Council Member, District 4

Village of Pleak

Proposition – Sales & Use Tax

GALVESTON COUNTY

College of the Mainland

Board of Trustees, Position 4

Texas City Independent School District

Trustee, District 2

Dickinson Independent School District

Trustee, District 5

City of League City

Proposition A - $73,000,000 for flood protection and drainage improvements

Proposition B - $72,000,000 for streets, roadways, and mobility improvements

Proposition C – ¼ cent sales tax referendum

City of Friendswood

Councilmember, Position 6

City of Galveston

Proposition A – Extend paid parking along the Seawall

City of Dickinson

Council Member, Position 2

Council Member, Position 6

Proposition A – continue existing ¼ cent sales tax

City of Kemah

Mayor

Council Member, Position 4

City of Santa Fe

City Council, Place 1

City Council, Place 4

City of Hitchcock

Mayor

Commissioner, District 1

Commissioner, District 2

City of Bayou Vista

Alderman, Position 2

Alderman, Position 4

City of Clear Lake Shores

Councilmembers

City of Jamaica Beach

Alderman Positions

GRIMES COUNTY

Town of Anderson

Mayor

Alderman Positions

Sales tax increase

City of Plantersville

Alderman Positions

Anderson Shiro CISD

Trustee, Position 7

LIBERTY COUNTY

City of Ames

Mayor

City Council Position, No. 3

City Council Position, No. 5

Cleveland ISD

Trustee Position 4

Trustee Position 5

Proposition A - $250,000,000 bonds for school facilities

City of Dayton

Council Member Position 4

Dayton ISD

Trustee Position 2

City of Hardin

Mayor

City of Liberty

Council Members

Special Election Council Member

MATAGORDA COUNTY

City of Bay City

Mayor

Council, Position 3

Council, Position 4

Council, Position 5

Propositions A, B, & C – Charter changes

Bay City ISD

Trustee, Position No. 1

Trustee, Position No. 3

Palacios Independent School District

Trustee, Place 3

Proposition A - $9,000,000 bonds for facilities maintenance, transportation, and more

MONTGOMERY COUNTY

Conroe Independent School District

Proposition A - $807,000,000 bonds for school buildings and school buses

Magnolia Independent School District

Trustee, Position 1

Trustee, Position 2

Trustee, Position 3

Montgomery Independent School District

Trustee, Position 6

Trustee, Position 7

City of Magnolia

City Council, Position 2

City Council, Position 3

City of Montgomery

City Council, Place 3

City Council, Place 5

City of Shenandoah

City Council, Position 2

City of Willis

Mayor

City Council, Position 5

Proposition A - Annexation Rule

Propositions B through M – Various Amendments to City Charter

Town of Woodloch

Alderman, Position 1

Alderman, Position 2

POLK COUNTY

City of Onalaska

Councilmen, Full Term

Proposition A – Legal sale of all alcoholic beverages

City of Corrigan

Councilperson Place 1

Councilperson Place 3

Leggett Independent School District

Proposition A - $2,000,000 bonds for school buildings and school buses

SAN JACINTO COUNTY

Coldspring-Oakhurst Consolidated Independent School District

Trustee, Position 3

Trustee, Position 4

WALLER COUNTY

City of Brookshire

Mayor

Alderman, Position 1

Alderman, Position 2

City of Prairie View

City Council, Position 1

City Council, Position 2

City Council, Position 3

City of Hempstead

Councilmember, Position 3

Councilmember, Position 4

Councilmember, Position 5

Hempstead Independent School District

Board of Trustees, Position 1

Board of Trustees, Position 2

Board of Trustees, Position 3

WHARTON COUNTY

Louise Independent School District

Proposition A - $10,000,000 bonds for school buildings and new school buses

City of El Campo

Council, District 3

City of Wharton

Councilmember, District 1

Councilmember, At Large, Place No. 5

