University of Houston, Texas Southern University to be early voting, Election Day polling locations

The University of Houston and Texas Southern University will serve as early voting and Election Day polling locations for the Nov. 5 General and Special Elections.

Early voting begins Oct. 21 and the Harris County Clerk plans on having an additional six new locations for a total of 52 Early Voting locations. All early voting locations will be open on Election Day.

On Election Day, voters in Harris County will be able to vote at any one of the more than 700 polling locations. Find your polling location here.

“It’s so important for young people to be involved in the election process” said Harris County Clerk Diane Trautman. “These additional voting locations will make it easier for students, faculty and staff, as well as the surrounding communities to vote”.

