NEBRASKA - An elderly California couple had some explaining to do after police found $300K worth of marijuana in their car while driving through Nebraska.

Patrick Jiron, 80, and 83-year-old Barbara Jiron were pulled over for a traffic violation, but officers smelled something and called out the K-9.

The couple said they were headed to Vermont and the marijuana was going to be Christmas presents for their family.

