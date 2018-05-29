Elder Abuse Prevention Month Phone Bank

HOUSTON - May is Elder Abuse Prevention Month and KPRC2 will host a phone bank Tuesday on elder care.

We are teaming up with Adult Protective Services to talk about resources available for elder care.

Volunteers will answer calls and questions from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and again from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

We will post the phone number here once the phone bank starts.

To report elder abuse you can:

Call the 24-Hour Abuse Hotline at 1-800-252-5400

Visit the secure website: www.txabusehotline.org

Here are some signs of elder abuse to look for:

Indicators of Neglect*

Hoarding, home in disrepair

Malnourishment, dehydration, over/under medication

Lack of utilities (A/C, heat, water, electricity)

Poor personal hygiene

Lack of medical/mental health treatment

*Neglect makes up 73.1% of all cases in FY 2017

Indicators of Abuse

Physical Abuse: Cuts, puncture wounds, burns, bruises, welts

Sexual Abuse: Sexually transmitted infection, rectal bleeding

Emotional Abuse: Fear of perpetrator, low self-esteem, depression, caretaker cursing, yelling and screaming

Indicators of Exploitation

Unusual activity in bank account

Caregiver’s name added to bank account

Unpaid bills

Unusual purchases on credit cards

Suspicious loans taken out in older adult’s name

