El Tiempo's 1308 Cantina in Montrose is closing at end of July

HOUSTON - At the end of the month, the mouth-water frozen margaritas at the El Tiempo Cantina in Montrose will be a thing of the past.

Domenic Laurenzo, president and executive chef of the company that owns the location, said he has known for a while that the restaurant and bar at the corner of Montrose Boulevard and Clay Street would be closing to make room for an apartment high-rise.

“We’ve come to the end of the road,” Laurenzo said.

July 31st will be the last day, and the restaurant will stay open late to celebrate.

“We’re trying to come up with some clever ideas to actually sell the very last margarita just for memory’s sake and to have fun with it,” Laurenzo said.

PHOTOS: Go inside El Tiempo's 1308 Cantina

× 1 of 7 KPRC 2 of 7 KPRC 3 of 7 KPRC 4 of 7 KPRC 7 of 7 5 of 7 KPRC 6 of 7 KPRC 7 of 7 KPRC KPRC KPRC KPRC KPRC AD KPRC KPRC KPRC

Although the storied location has been known as 1308 Cantina for more than a decade, the property has played host to several Mexican restaurants throughout the years.

El Tiempo fans, don’t fret. There is another cantina location 11 blocks away, at the corner of Westheimer Road and Taft Street. There are also eight other locations, including the chain’s newest restaurant near Highway 290 and 43rd Street.

Laurenzo said most of the employees of the 1308 Cantina will be transferred to the newest location.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.