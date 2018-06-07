Effort to support beloved HSPVA English teacher raises thousands in hours

HOUSTON - A beloved English teacher at Houston’s High School for the Performing and Visual Arts is receiving support from the community after a GoFundMe account in her name was published Wednesday.

The account, which is now trending, is to support Virginia "Ginny" Ballard, who, according to the GoFundMe page, has “a very deadly form of stage 4 cancer.”

The full message on the page created by Laura Jean Williams reads, “Ginny has a very deadly form of stage IV cancer. She's going to need help paying hospital bills, chemo bills, surgery bills, and pharmacology bills. The money will at least take one less worry off her mind. Please help. If you know of any holistic treatment, it would be greatly appreciated. The situation is dire. Thank you all so much. Guys, I know how much you all love Ms. Ballard. I love her too. Please spread the word. After all she's given, she needs us now.”

As of this writing, 91 donors have raised more than $8,000 in just over 12 hours.

Since the page posted, dozens of former students have shared their support on the GoFundMe page.

R.B. Ashworth wrote, “Your class still remains relevant through my everyday life, and I will never be able to thank you enough for the way you challenged not just me, but each and every one of your students. Thank you for being so fantastic! You are loved.”

“Ms. Ballard, you helped make me a writer, a critical thinker, and a lover of literature,” David Loewy wrote. “I am forever grateful. Sending you all the love and support I've got.”

