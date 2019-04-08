EF-0 tornado touches down in Montgomery County, NWS says

An EF-0 tornado touched down in Montgomery County Sunday, according to the National Weather Service.

The tornado was near Lake Conroe Country Club in Keenan. EF-0 tornado means that wind speeds are between 68-85 mph.

Second tornado (EF-0) has been confirmed from the @NWSHouston in Montgomery Co. near Lake Conroe Country Club @KPRC2 — Justin Stapleton (@KPRC2Justin) April 8, 2019

The Pasadena area was also hit by a tornado Sunday as severe thunderstorms hit southeast Texas.

The tornado tore down power lines and left thousands without power for several hours across the Houston area. Residents were left to clean as broken tree limbs and debris covered their neighborhoods.

The extent of the damage is unknown in Montgomery County, but some businesses were damaged in the Pasadena area from the tornado.