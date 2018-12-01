Editorial cartoonist creates touching image following death of former President Bush

JACKSON, Miss. - Editorial cartoonist Marshall Ramsey has created a touching image of the Bush family reuniting in the clouds.

Ramsey of the Clarion-Ledger, drew President George H.W. Bush in the clouds next to a fighter plane while holding hands with his daughter Robin. Barbara Bush, who died in April, is also holding her daughter's hand, with the caption: "We waited for you."

Robin Bush died at age 3.

Godspeed President Bush. This is the bookend to the Barbara Bush cartoon from April. My thoughts are with the Bush family tonight. On a personal note, he was the first president I drew as a cartoonist (I began my career in 1988.) @JennaBushHager #presidentBush #rip #georgehwbush pic.twitter.com/lnBXCHgCnw — Marshall Ramsey (@MarshallRamsey) December 1, 2018

Ramsey also drew an image last spring when the former first lady died. That cartoon went viral.

The picture depicted Barbara Bush entering the gates of heaven with Robin, there to greet her.

Granddaughter Jenna Bush Hager reflected on the most recent drawing and her talks with her grandfather about the afterlife.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.