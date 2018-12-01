Editorial cartoonist creates touching image following death of former President Bush

JACKSON, Miss. - Editorial cartoonist Marshall Ramsey has created a touching image of the Bush family reuniting in the clouds.
Ramsey of the Clarion-Ledger, drew President George H.W. Bush in the clouds next to a fighter plane while holding hands with his daughter Robin. Barbara Bush, who died in April, is also holding her daughter's hand, with the caption: "We waited for you."
Robin Bush died at age 3.
Ramsey also drew an image last spring when the former first lady died. That cartoon went viral.
The picture depicted Barbara Bush entering the gates of heaven with Robin, there to greet her.
Granddaughter Jenna Bush Hager reflected on the most recent drawing and her talks with her grandfather about the afterlife.
This brought me such comfort this morning. I had the opportunity to talk with my grandpa about the afterlife. This is what he said: He answered without any hesitation. “Yes, I think about it. I used to be afraid. I used to be scared of dying. I used to worry about death. But now in some ways I look forward to it.” And I started crying. I managed to choke out, “Well, why? What do you look forward to?” And he said, “Well, when I die, I’m going to be reunited with these people that I’ve lost.” And I asked who he hoped to see. He replied, I hope I see Robin, and I hope I see my mom. I haven’t yet figured it out if it will be Robin as the three year old that she was, this kind of chubby, vivacious child or if she’ll come as a middle-aged woman, an older woman. And then he said, “I hope she’s the three-year-old.” Robin was the daughter this giant of a man lost years before to leukemia. The little girl he held tightly: who spoke the phrase I have heard Gampy repeat for my entire life, forever knitting Robin’s voice into the tightly woven fabric of our family: “I love you more than tongue can tell.”
Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.