Posted to Instagram Saturday morning, musician Ed Sheeran posted a picture of himself kissing his now-fiance Cherry Seaborn with the caption, "Got myself a fiancé just before new year. We are very happy and in love, and our cats are chuffed as well xx".

Seaborn and Sheeran have known each other since high school, People Magazine reported.

