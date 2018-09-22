Shooting leaves one man dead in east Houston

HOUSTON - A man was killed Friday night in a shooting in east Houston.

Just before 11 p.m. Houston police responded to a shooting in the 1800 block of Daughtery near Fillmore Streets. Officers found a man in his 40s who had been shot several times, said Houston police homicide detective Kyle Heaverlo.

A large group of people was gathered outside the east Houston home when the shooting occurred. Police are investigating whether the shooting was accidental or stemmed from an argument, Heaverlo said.

Detectives will check surveillance cameras from a nearby convenience store for clues to what led up to the deadly shooting.

Police said the suspect fled the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call Houston Police Department homicide division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

