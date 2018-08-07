Early voting for Harris County flood bond begins Wednesday

HOUSTON - Early voting begins Wednesday for the proposed Harris County flood bond.

The vote on the measure is scheduled for Aug. 25 -- the one-year anniversary of Hurricane Harvey’s landfall. Early voting begins at 8 a.m. Wednesday.

Here’s what you need to know about voting and the proposal, according to the Harris County Flood Control District and the Harris County Clerk’s Office:

What am I voting on?

You will be voting for or against Harris County Flood Control District Proposition A. That is how you will see the bond proposal listed on the ballot.

Commissioners said the $2.5 billion measure includes a list of 150 potential projects that will repair flooding damage and mitigate future flooding risks. The goal is to improve infrastructure in every watershed in the county during a 10- to 15-year period.

Click here to get more information about the plan and see a list of projects.

When can I vote?

Early voting hours vary, but here’s the schedule:

Aug. 8-10 and Aug. 13-14 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Aug. 11 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. (only at specific locations)

Aug. 12 from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. (only at specific locations)

Aug. 15-18 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Aug. 19 from 1-6 p.m.

Aug. 20-21 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

On Aug. 25, the day of the actual election, polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Where can I vote?

During early voting, you can cast your ballot at any early-voting location in Harris County. Click here to get a list of locations. Look for the asterisks next to some locations on the list because that indicates which locations you can vote at on Aug. 11 and 12.

On Aug. 25, you are only allowed to vote at your precinct’s polling place. Click here to find that location.

What do I need when I vote?

In general, voters must present a form of photo identification when they go to the polls. Click here to see a list of acceptable forms of identification.

If you don’t have an approved photo ID, you can apply for an Election Identification Certificate for free. Click here for more information about the process.

If you don’t have an approved photo ID and can’t reasonably obtain one, you can fill out a declaration at the poll. You’ll be required to describe the reason you can’t get a photo ID. You’ll also have to present something like a birth certificate, government document, utility bill, bank statement or paycheck that has your name on it. Click here and scroll down for more information about that process.

