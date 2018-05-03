'Dying laughing': This is the hilarious reporter product review you'll laugh at again and again

CHARLOTTE, N.C. - Viewers may not be sure what to think about the Facial Slimmer Exercise Mouthpiece by the end WBTV reporter Kristen Hampton’s Facebook Live review, but they will surely be entertained.

In her review from early April, Hampton tries out a silicone rubber device she bought on Amazon Prime for $4.99 that supposedly targets sagging facial skin and muscles with a few minutes' use each day. The product didn’t come with instructions.

“It looks like this giant clown mouth," Hampton said. "What it’s supposed to do is, if you have fat mouth, like these jowls that I have working on here, it’s supposed to slim them down. It's just a mouth and it's made of silicone and I'm sure lots of toxic poisonous chemicals, but I'm just gonna put it right in my mouth because you know -- beauty first -- beauty before health."

Hampton ran into a number of hilarious issues as the live review continued, among them the slobber that ensued while she talked and the inability to say certain words that had “f” or “m.”

The viewer comments on the post are almost as fun as watching Hampton at work reviewing the product.

“Looks like the character Goldie Hawn played in ‘First Wives Club’ after she got her 'lips done,'” one person mentioned.

Another wrote, “I am straight up dying laughing.”

“Add the eyebrows and you would like Mr. Potato Head,” still another wrote. “You are adorable.”

The final verdict on the product? Hampton apparently hasn’t made up her mind just yet.

"I want to keep using it before I rate it," she said.

Watch the full, sidesplitting Facebook Live video below.

