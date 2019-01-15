Dust off your boots! Rodeo Cookoff schedule is released

HOUSTON - It's that time again! The Rodeo Cookoff is right around the corner.

This year's World’s Championship Bar-B-Que Contest will take place from Feb. 21 to 23 in the NRG Stadium parking lot.

Feb. 21: 5 to 11 p.m.

Feb. 22: noon to 11 p.m.

Feb. 23: 9 a.m. to 11 p.m.

More than 250 teams will be responsible for more than 600 entries for best overall barbecue. Judging will be held Feb. 23. The results will be announced at The Garden at 7 p.m.

With each ticket purchased, visitors will receive a sliced beef sandwich plate on the porch-style area at The Chuck Wagon.

Tickets are free for children younger than 3, $5 for children ages 3 to 12 and $20 for everyone 13 or older. A NRG Park season pass can be purchased for $35 that is good from Feb. 25 to March 17.

Click here for more information.

The Garden Stage is located inside the World’s Championship Bar-B-Que Contest. It features street dancing and live entertainment each night.

Feb. 21

6:15 p.m.: DJ DU

7:15 – 8:45 p.m.: Bri Bagwell

9:15 – 10:45 p.m.: Rich O’Toole

Feb. 22

3:30 p.m.: DJ DU

5 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.: Dirty River Boys

7:15 – 8:45 p.m.: The Band of Heathens

9:15 – 10:45 p.m.: Shinyribs

Feb. 23

11:30 a.m.: DJ DU

noon – 1:30 p.m.: Junior Gordon

2 p.m. – 3:30 p.m.: Kimberly Dunn

4 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.: George Ducas

7 p.m.: Contest Awards Presentation

7:45 – 9:15 p.m.: Cory Morrow

9:30 – 11 p.m.: Roger Creager

The Rockin’ Bar-B-Que Saloon is located inside the World’s Championship Bar-B-Que Contest, and features street dancing and live entertainment each night. Don Vickers will be the entertainment each night.

The Carnival is also open during the Cookoff.

Feb. 21: 6 p.m. – 11 p.m.

Feb. 22: 3 p.m. – 11 p.m.

Feb. 23: noon – 11 p.m.

Parking is available at the NRG Park Miller Lite Yellow Lot and 610 Lot for $20.

Visit rodeohouston.com for more information.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.