During sentencing in court, brothers jump man convicted for killing their mother

YOUNGTOWN, Ohio - It was a wild situation in an Ohio courtroom during the sentencing of a convicted killer.

Dale Williams, 62, was set to be sentenced for the murder of Elizabeth Pledger Stewart. The victim's daughter was about to make a statement when the victim's sons jumped Williams.

It took deputies some time to get the situation under control and one of the brothers was stunned by a Taser. They were both arrested and the judge sentenced them to serve 30-days in jail for contempt of court.

Williams' sentencing was postponed.

