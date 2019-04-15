Drunken man who shot teen was subdued by bystanders, police say

HOUSTON - A man is accused of shooting a 16-year-old Saturday after a domestic dispute with a woman at an apartment complex in southwest Houston, police said.

Phillip Kelley, 27, was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and felon in possession of a weapon.

Police said Kelley, who was highly intoxicated, got into an argument with the woman and struck her several times. A security guard and residents at the complex attempted to break up the fight and demanded Kelley leave the property, police said.

Kelley, who police say took offense to the witnesses' intervention, verbally berated them and followed them back to their apartment unit, officials said. Several male bystanders attempted to escort Kelley out of the complex gate, but Kelley pulled out a pistol from his pocket and fired several shots at the group of bystanders, striking a 16-year-old teen in the mouth, police said. The remaining bystanders then disarmed Kelley and fought and subdued him until responding officers arrived at the scene, police said.

The teen was taken to an area hospital in stable condition.

Kelley was also taken to a separate hospital and was released and charged in the incident.

