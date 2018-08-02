Drunken inmate at Montgomery County jail dies, deputies say

CONROE, Texas - A drunken man who was booked into the Montgomery County jail Wednesday later died after he was found unconscious, deputies said.

Officials said the 59-year-old man had been arrested by the Precinct 5 Constables Office and was booked into the county jail about 1:50 a.m. on a charge of public intoxication.

Deputies said the man fell down while he was in his detox cell, so he was moved to a cell with protective walls so that he would not hurt himself if he fell again.

About four hours later, jail staff went into the cell to feed the man and found him unconscious, deputies said. The man was rushed to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead, deputies said.

The Texas Rangers are investigating the case with the assistance of the Sheriff’s Office, deputies said.

The identity of the man was not immediately released.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.