Drivers cut from vehicles after one runs light, causing violent rollover crash, police say

HOUSTON - Two people are in the hospital after a violent rollover crash in east Houston.

The crash happened around midnight Wednesday near Maxey Road and Wallisville Road after a man in a black Ford truck ran a light and hit a sedan in the intersection, police said.

Witness Brodrick Ballard told police he was waiting at the red light when it turned green, but something told him to wait and that’s when the truck blew through the light and hit the other vehicle.

The impact caused the sedan to roll over multiple times and become pinned under an 18-wheeler, trapping the female driver inside, police said.

WATCH: Witness talks about the moment a truck ran a light, caused a rollover crash

“It hit the 18-wheeler over there,” Brodrick said, “The truck is what kept it from rolling over. (The sedan) was pinned underneath the truck. They had to move the 18-wheeler backward to get the car from underneath the truck.”

Authorities said the man in the pickup was also pinned in his vehicle. Both drivers had to be cut out using the Jaws of Life, officers said.

Brodrick said he is stunned because it could have been him.

“(I’m) kind of shocked,” Brodrick said. “It shocked the hell out of me because the light was green and it's time for me to go. I was about to go, but I just sat still for a minute and I see the truck just flying down the highway ... then it just hit the car right in front of me.”

Both drivers were transported to a hospital and are expected to survive their injuries, police said.

Investigators are still working to determine if drugs or alcohol played a factor in the crash. They will be following up with both drivers at the hospital in order to piece together what happened.

