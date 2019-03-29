Drivers can expect major delays in downtown, detours on Katy Freeway

HOUSTON - This weekend you can expect plenty of delays in downtown coming from the east and southeast sides of town.

Interstate 10, also known as Katy Freeway, will be shut down in the westbound direction at 45 all weekend. The Gulf Freeway northbound ramp to I-45 westbound will also be closed.

For Pearland commuters, State Highway 288 will be closed north and south at 610 all weekend. Traffic will detour onto 610.

And in Dickinson, I-45 Gulf southbound lanes will close at FM 646 on Saturday at 5 a.m. until Monday at 5 a.m. A couple of alternate northbound lanes at FM 517 will also be closed.

Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area or use Highway 3.

