Driver who tried to run over people arrested after trying to run over officers, police say

HOUSTON - A driver who was trying to run over people in the parking garage of a shopping center was arrested Wednesday after he tried to also run over officers, police said.

The incident started about midnight at the Town and Country shopping center on Beltway 8 at Interstate 10.

Houston police said people reported an erratic driver, who was driving in and out of the parking garage and trying to run over people. Police said that officers arrived and the driver sped away when they tried to confront him.

Police said they chased the vehicle for about 30 minutes on the 610 Loop. The driver eventually stopped on Quitman Street near some railroad tracks, but tried to run over officers before he stopped, police said.

The driver refused to get out of the car and a K-9 and Taser were used to eventually take him into custody, police said.

The identity of the driver was not immediately released, but police said he will face charges.



