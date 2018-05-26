Driver tries to hit Houston officer with car in Sunnyside

HOUSTON - A Houston police officer opened fire after investigators said a driver tried to hit him with his car.

The incident happened just before midnight Friday while the officer was interviewing a woman in a parking lot on Cullen Boulevard near Reed Road in Sunnyside.

Police said the driver appeared to have intentionally hit the woman with his car, then ran into the officer's patrol vehicle.

The driver left the parking lot and the officer ran after him.

That's when police say the driver put the car in reverse and tried to back into the officer, who then shot at the driver.

The woman suffered a broken leg and was taken to an area hospital. The man was also transported to an area hospital for his injuries.

The officer, whose name has not yet been released, is a two-year veteran of the department and was uninjured in the incident.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.