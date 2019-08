HOUSTON - A Houston police officer was hospitalized after his motorcycle was struck during a hit-and-run in northeast Houston, officials said.

The hit-and-run was reported at 9 p.m. on Eastex Freeway at Will Clayton Parkway.

Police said the officer was struck while riding on his city motorcycle and the driver fled the scene.

The officer was taken to a local hospital in unknown condition.

