HOUSTON - A Houston police officer is expected to be OK Sunday after being involved in a crash.

It happened around 3:15 a.m. on Yellowstone in Houston's south side.

The officer was driving westbound when the driver of a red car crossed the center lane and hit the patrol vehicle, police said.

Neither the officer or the driver were seriously injured.

Police are looking into whether the driver was under the influence.

