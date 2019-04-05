Driver released after 15-year-old girl struck, killed by vehicle near Cut and Shoot

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas - A man was detained and later released after authorities said he struck and killed a girl with his vehicle near Cut and Shoot on Thursday.

Around 5:45 p.m., near the intersection of Browder Traylor and Williams roads, authorities said a 27-year-old man driving a green SUV struck a 15-year-old girl.

The girl was killed and the driver left the scene, authorities said.

Authorities said the driver was later found at the Ferrell's Country Market, near the site of the crash.

After performing field sobriety tests, the driver was released, authorities said.

It is not clear if the man will be charged with a crime.

