Driver of vehicle involved in aggravated robbery drops gun while running from police, HPD says

HOUSTON - Houston police said officers were searching for a person who was driving a vehicle involved in an aggravated robbery Thursday.

Around 6:45 p.m., police said, officers attempted to pull the vehicle over, but the driver jumped out of the vehicle and fled on foot in the 4700 block of Callery Creek Drive in southwest Houston.

The driver dropped a gun and shed clothing while running, police said.

It is not clear if the driver of the vehicle was involved in the aggravated robbery.

Police said a perimeter was set up in the neighborhood.

It is not clear if anyone was taken into custody.

