Driver's body found after vehicle plunges into Dickinson Bayou, officials say

The scene where a vehicle went into a body of water in Dickinson on Jan. 17, 2019.

DICKINSON, Texas - Crews worked Thursday night to rescue the driver of a vehicle that plummeted into Dickinson Bayou, according to authorities.

Officials said the vehicle went into the water near the Dickinson Bayou Boat Ramp, which is near the intersection of 48th Street and Highway 3.

Divers recovered the driver's body around 8 p.m., according to authorities. Officials believe an elderly man was the sole occupant in the vehicle.

Witnesses told authorities that the vehicle drove into the water, but didn't know why.

