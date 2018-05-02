Driver leaves man dead in passenger's seat after crash, police say

BRYAN, Texas - A driver is on the run after a passenger was killed in a crash Wednesday in Bryan, officials said.

Police were called just before 2 a.m. to the intersection of Coulter Drive and East William Joel Bryan for reports of a single-vehicle crash.

Investigators said a Chevrolet pickup was traveling north on Coulter Drive when the driver ran off the road and the passenger’s side of the truck hit a tree.

The driver left the scene before officers arrived, police said.

The Bryan Fire Department removed the body of a man from the passenger’s seat, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

His identity has not yet been released.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Anyone with information about the crash or the driver is asked to call the Bryan Police Department and the Brazos County Sheriff's Office at 979-361-3888.

