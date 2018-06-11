Driver launched into air after violent crash at toll booth

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. - A man miraculously survived after being catapulted from a car that slammed into a Florida toll booth.

Florida Highway Patrol released the video from June 3 showing a man flying across multiple toll lanes on the Florida Turnpike, after a tired driver violently crashed into a toll booth barrier. The car immediately caught fire.

In the video, Osceola County toll booth workers are so distracted by the crash that they don't appear to immediately notice the man knocked out on the ground.

According to WFLA, all five vehicle occupants were rushed to the hospital but have since been released.

A trooper's report described the driver as "fatigued."

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.