Driver killed after crashing into wrecker truck on North Sam Houston Parkway

HOUSTON - A man was killed after his vehicle crashed into a wrecker truck Saturday on North Sam Houston Parkway, police said.

The crash was reported at 2:55 a.m., when a wrecker driver was traveling eastbound near JFK Boulevard saw a disabled vehicle in the middle of the traffic lane. Police said the wrecker driver stopped and turned on his lights for traffic control until police officers arrived.

Shortly after, a white Honda Accord, with no license plates, crashed into the back of the wrecker truck.

The driver of the Honda was pronounced dead at the scene. The wrecker driver was not injured.

The crash is under investigation.

