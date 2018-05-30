Driver killed after crashing into tree at high rate of speed, police say

HOUSTON - A man was killed and a woman was injured after the vehicle they were in crashed into a tree at a high rate of speed, Houston police said.

The crash was reported at 5:05 p.m. Monday at 3600 Mangum Road.

Police said a 23-year-old man was driving a silver Nissan Altima at a high rate of speed southbound on Mangum when he lost control and struck a tree in a median.

He was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.

A female passenger, 31, was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

The crash is under investigation.

