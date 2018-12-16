Driver seriously injured after striking pole in NW Harris County

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - A man is seriously injured after crashing into a pole in northwest Harris County.

Harris County Constable Precinct 4 said the crash happened on Stuebner Airline Road near Louetta Road around midnight Sunday.

Constables said when they arrived, there was a Black Scion rammed into a pole, with a man trapped inside the car.

The 22-year-old man was airlifted to a hospital after firefighters were able to free him from the wreckage.

