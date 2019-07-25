Driver in slow-speed chase may have used aerosol cans to get high, police say

A man is in custody after leading police on a slow-speed chase around west Houston.

Police said the incident started around 10:40 p.m. Wednesday in the River Oaks area on Westheimer and West Lane.

The man hit a parked car then passed out in the car, police said.

When officers arrived, they tried to wake the man up, but according to Lt. Larry Crowson, when he did wake up the man put the car in gear and drove off.

Police followed the man and attempted to pull him over, but the man refused and a slow-speed chase ensued, authorities said.

During the chase, the man would come to a stop and wait for officers to get out of their vehicles before driving off again, police said.

According to Crowson, the driver also intentionally rammed into two patrol vehicles during the chase, causing minor damage to the units.

The man led police into the Montrose area, where he crashed into a tree at Fairview and McDuffie Street.

Officers were able to get the man out of the vehicle and he was in medical distress, so first responders were called out to perform a medical exam, Crowson said.

During their investigation, police said they found several aerosol cans inside the car. Authorities said they believe he was using them to get high.

