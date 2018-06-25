Driver hospitalized after dump truck flips near feeder road on Beltway 8

HOUSTON - A dump truck overturned Sunday night after being cut off and striking a curb, according to police.

Around 10:05 p.m., authorities said a man driving a dump truck eastbound on North Sam Houston Parkway was cut off by another vehicle.

The driver of the dump truck swerved to avoid the vehicle, struck a curb, went across an exit ramp and flipped over near the feeder road, according to officials.

The truck ended up in a grassy median.

A nearby security guard and others stopped to help the driver of the dump truck get out of the vehicle. He was taken to an area hospital in stable condition.

The driver of the other vehicle did not stop, according to officials.

