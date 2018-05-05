Driver hits man, drags him nearly 130 feet in SW Houston, police say

HOUSTON - Police say a driver hit a man with his SUV, dragged him more than 100 feet and then took off.

The crash happened around 10 p.m. Friday while the man was walking through a shopping center parking lot on Renwick Drive and Bellaire Boulevard in southwest Houston.

Police said the vehicle dragged him 130 feet before he became dislodged.

The man died at the scene and the driver took off before police arrived, officials said.

Police said they believe the car involved may have been a black Ford Expedition.

