Driver flees scene, returns after hitting, killing construction worker, police say

A construction worker was killed while on the job in Webster.

HOUSTON - A construction worker was killed while on the job in Webster.

According to police, a construction crew was checking power lines around 10:40 p.m. Monday to ensure a large piece of equipment could make it down Highway 3 near Clear Lake City Boulevard.

While they were checking the lines, police said a possible intoxicated driver drove past the crew, hitting one of the workers.

When emergency responders arrived, they found the construction worker dead.

Police said the driver initially fled the scene but later returned. Officers said they do not know why he fled or where he went.

There is no word yet on if the driver will face any charges.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.