Driver fires shots during chase in east Harris County, officials say

HOUSTON - The driver of a vehicle being chased by authorities Tuesday fired shots when the chase ended north of Cloverleaf in east Harris County, according to officials.

The gunfire was reported about 10:30 a.m. near the intersection of Uvalde Road and Freeport Street.

A spokesman for the Harris County Precinct 3 Constable's Office said that deputies returned fire, hitting the driver of the vehicle. Deputies were not injured, the spokesman said. The condition of the driver was not immediately released.

Video from Sky 2 showed a black SUV had crashed into a Lay's potato chip delivery truck outside of a supermarket. Multiple law enforcement vehicles were also at the scene.

It was not immediately clear why the vehicle was being chased.



