Driver dies after violent crash in Montgomery County

One man is dead and three others were taken to the hospital following a violent crash Thursday that split a car in half. It happened on Highway 242 just after 11 p.m. in Montgomery County.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas - One man is dead and three others were taken to the hospital following a violent crash that split a car in half Thursday night.

The crash happened on Highway 242 just after 11 p.m. in Montgomery County.

Deputies said the driver of a Mustang drifted over the eastbound lanes of Crystal Creek and almost crashed head-on into a Nissan with a mother and daughter.

A Honda then T-boned the Mustang.

The driver of the Mustang died at the scene.

The mother and daughter are expected to be OK and the driver of the Honda is in critical condition.

VIDEO: Deadly crash on Highway 242

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.