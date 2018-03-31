Driver crashes into police station following chase, HPD says

HOUSTON - Houston police responded to multiple scenes involving the same suspect Friday evening.

The first scene began with a call regarding a domestic violence situation where two people were in an argument, Houston police said. When officers arrived on scene, they learned that the suspect had fled to set a nearby house on fire, they said.

When officers arrived on scene of the fire, they found the suspect leaving that location in a vehicle and a chase began, Houston police said.

The chase ended when the driver of the vehicle crashed into the Houston Police Department Westside station. Major damage was done to the front of the building, police said.

He faces multiple charges. No injuries were reported.

Blessed that none of our officers were injured last night, when a reckless suspect ran from our officers and crashed into the @houstonpolice Westside station. This irresponsible clown placed our officers and our community in danger for their own selfish reasons. pic.twitter.com/Qd2kRIgm8c — HPOU (@HPOUTX) March 31, 2018

HPD PIO en route to conclusion of police pursuit at Westside Patrol station at 3200 S Dairy Ashford where suspect crashed through the front of the patrol station. #hounews — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) March 31, 2018

