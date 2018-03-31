News

Driver crashes into police station following chase, HPD says

By Megan Kennedy - Content Editor

HOUSTON - Houston police responded to multiple scenes involving the same suspect Friday evening.

 

The first scene began with a call regarding a domestic violence situation where two people were in an argument, Houston police said. When officers arrived on scene, they learned that the suspect had fled to set a nearby house on fire, they said. 

When officers arrived on scene of the fire, they found the suspect leaving that location in a vehicle and a chase began, Houston police said. 

The chase ended when the driver of the vehicle crashed into the Houston Police Department Westside station. Major damage was done to the front of the building, police said.

He faces multiple charges. No injuries were reported.

