Driver crashes car, struck by oncoming impaired driver and is killed, deputies say

HOUSTON - A male driver was killed Saturday morning after crashing his vehicle and was then struck by an impaired driver in an oncoming vehicle.

The driver of the second, oncoming vehicle had four previous DWI charges, deputies said.

The fatal chain of events happened around midnight on Eastex Freeway near the eastbound Houston exit, the Harris County Sheriff's Office said.

The victim, identified as Arthur Lee Alexander, 70, was traveling northbound on the Eastex Freeway in a Kia when he lost control of his vehicle for an unknown reason, swerved and struck a retaining wall on the right-hand side, then crossed the freeway, striking the left-hand side, deputies said.

The driver came to a stop in the left lane of the highway for about two to four minutes before he was struck again by an oncoming vehicle, deputies said.

The 50-year-old Chevy Silverado driver traveling northbound in the left-hand lane didn't see him, striking the car in the rear, ultimately killing the driver of the Kia, deputies said.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.