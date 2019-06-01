Driver crashes car into light pole, then tree in northwest Harris County

HOUSTON - A driver was injured in a crash that caused his car to become wrapped around a tree.
The crash happened around 2 a.m. Saturday on Cherry Park Drive in northwest Harris County.
Deputies said the driver was going northbound and couldn't make the turn. He ended up crashing into a light pole first before slamming into the tree.
Investigators said they believe speed was a factor. The driver was transported to an area hospital and his condition was not immediately made available.
