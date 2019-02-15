Driver at large after crashing into woman's home in NE Harris County

MT. HOUSTON, Texas - A driver is on the run after deputies say the person crashed into a home in northeast Harris County.

The incident happened around 2 a.m. Friday at a house near Ciceter Road and Hollybrook Lane, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said a woman sleeping in her home heard a loud bang, and when she went to investigate, she found a vehicle had crashed into the garage.

The driver of the vehicle fled on foot, but authorities said neighbors know who that person is.

A search of the license plate showed the vehicle was registered to a home just a mile away from the scene of the accident.

Deputies are investigating to determine the cause of the accident and whether the driver was impaired or if the vehicle was stolen.

The vehicle has since been towed away, leaving extensive damage to the home.

