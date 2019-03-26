Drive-by shooting leaves one injured, another critical in north Houston

Police are investigating after two people were shot in a drive-by shooting on north Houston.

HOUSTON - Police are investigating after two people were shot in a drive-by shooting in north Houston.

According to authorities, they found a man and woman who had been shot just before 4 a.m. inside a vehicle near Imperial Valley and Aldine Bender Road.

Officers said the two were both transported to a hospital. The woman was in serious condition and the man is fighting for his life, according to police.

Authorities said they do not know what led up to the shooting or where exactly the shooting happened, but they are working to find out more details.

Police said they got reports of a white vehicle that rammed the gate of a nearby complex in an effort to get out. The incident appears to be related to the shooting, but authorities said they are still working to confirm that detail.

Officers said the vehicle where the man and woman were found has multiple bullet holes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stopper at 713-222-TIPS.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.