Dr. Pepper vigil to be held to remember beloved area homeless man, Mr. Louis

HOUSTON - Louis Butler, a beloved homeless man in Fort Bend County, died early this week and local residents are asked to remember him in a one-of-a-kind vigil on Tuesday evening.

A vigil will be held at The Handlebar Cyclery in Richmond at 5 p.m.

"It will be a time for all of us to gather together and pray for the soul of Mr. Louis. A time of reflection and a time for love, comfort and hope for Mr. Louis and many others who suffer from homelessness and mental illness," a Facebook post reads.

Because Butler loved Dr. Pepper, people attending the vigil are asked to bring a can or a bottle of Dr. Pepper or an item that would "help you feel the love we have for humanity and others."

Authorities say they found Butler at Wessendorff Middle School on Sunday after receiving a welfare check call. He died sometime later at the hospital. Rosenberg police say his cause of death is currently under investigation.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the Butler family and all of those affected by his passing,” Rosenberg police officers wrote on Facebook.

Butler was known as Mr. Louis on the local Facebook page The Wonderful World of Mr. Louis, which followed his bicycle journeys around the area and discussed small acts of kindness by community patrons toward the local man.

