DPS investigator's hand injured during north Harris County shooting

HOUSTON - An investigator with the Texas Department of Public Safety suffered an injury to the hand Tuesday during a shooting at an apartment complex in north Harris County.

The shooting was reported about 8:45 p.m. near the corner of North Vista Drive and North Freeway.

According to authorities, DPS investigators were looking into a carjacking at the apartment complex when they heard gunshots.

Harris County Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman said that one of the investigators was hit in the hand by either a bullet or shrapnel from one of the gunshots.

The DPS investigator was treated at the scene and is expected to be OK.

Three people were taken into custody after hiding in one of the apartments, officials said. It was not immediately clear how they were connected to the incident.

Investigators were still at the scene Wednesday morning.

