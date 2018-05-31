Dozens gather in Alvin to remember victims of Santa Fe shooting

ALVIN, Texas - The city of Alvin, next door to Santa Fe, helped organize a vigil Wednesday night to remember the victims of the school shooting and pray for a better tomorrow.

“We pray, Father, that there may be peace, Lord, that there may be comfort, that there may be reassurance in their heart,” said one pastor.

The last of 10 victims was laid to rest earlier in the day. Ann Perkins, a teacher at Santa Fe High, died saving her students.

“We all know that we’re in this together and you guys are right here next door to us, so we know you are right here with us,” Santa Fe’s new mayor said at the vigil. “Keep sending the love, and the prayers, and keep us in your hearts 'cause we’re going to need it.”

Dozens of participants wore “Santa Fe Strong” shirts. Among the crowd were first responders, teachers, Santa Fe High students and others with connections to the tragedy.

“Our kids need love and support. They need to know that when they need us that we’re there. They need to know that when they need to talk, we’re there. They need to know that when they need love, we’re there,” Terri Inge said

"The communities of Alvin and Santa Fe, they’re very connected," Kaitlyn Derrickson said. "I think that things like this ... help families get through [the tragedy]."

