Downtown visitors fall victim to parking lot scam

HOUSTON - Some drivers have become victims of a downtown Houston parking lot scam.

The downtown visitors said they were duped by a phony parking lot attendant and the city.

It happened at a parking lot off of Smith Street near St. Joseph Parkway.

The victims of the scam said they paid money to a man who was posing as a parking lot attendant at the lot.

When they later returned to the lot, their vehicles were booted and they had to pay nearly $120 to get it removed.

Employees who work nearby the lot say the scam is nothing new.

The targets in the scam said they plan to contest the boot removal fee against the city.

